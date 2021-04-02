Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,858 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Diamond S Shipping worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,148,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSSI stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

