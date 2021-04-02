Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases Shares of 195,668 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,341,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.13% of Ciena as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

