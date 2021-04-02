Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 107,526 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,526 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 3.63% of Customers Bancorp worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.02 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

