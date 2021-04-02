Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 15,450 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,997,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,728,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $150.85 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.33 and a 1-year high of $151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

