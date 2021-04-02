Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 1,755,650 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,755,650 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.46% of RPC worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,725,229.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

RES opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.