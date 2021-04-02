Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 355,666 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,666 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.79% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.26 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.