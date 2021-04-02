Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 50,189 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,189 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $38.46 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,010 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

