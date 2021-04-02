Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 51,459 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,459 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Liquidity Services worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.43 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $678.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

