Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 67,258 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,258 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Titan Machinery worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

