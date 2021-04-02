Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 69,569 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,569 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.04% of Benchmark Electronics worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth $367,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,566.72 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

