Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 83,235 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,235 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.20% of iStar worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iStar by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in iStar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in iStar by 1,516.3% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 51,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in iStar by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of STAR stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.