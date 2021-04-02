Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 85,199 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,199 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Veritex worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

