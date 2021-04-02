Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 90,531 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,531 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.97% of Infinera worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

