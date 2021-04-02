Arqma Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $713.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $72,233.44 and $713.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,050.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,100.84 or 0.03557713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.98 or 0.00350516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $579.97 or 0.00982155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00414066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.76 or 0.00429736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00290083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025458 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,798,097 coins and its circulating supply is 8,753,553 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.