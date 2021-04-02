Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $112.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $4,619,077.92. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

