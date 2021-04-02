Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,330,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

NYSE AJG opened at $126.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.