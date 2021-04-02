Arweave (AR) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $29.07 or 0.00049063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $970.68 million and $26.82 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

