Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

ABG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.71. 90,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,294. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

