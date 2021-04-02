ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.11. ASGN reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE ASGN traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ASGN has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $102.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

