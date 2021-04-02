ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $637.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $569.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.27. ASML has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $639.49. The company has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after acquiring an additional 332,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

