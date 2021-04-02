Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,548 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Associated Banc worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 874,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

