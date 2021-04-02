Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,074.79

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,074.79 ($14.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,060 ($26.91). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 2,019 ($26.38), with a volume of 578,777 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AML shares. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,020.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,074.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

