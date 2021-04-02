AstroTools 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,693.00 (ASTRO)

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One AstroTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002841 BTC on exchanges. AstroTools has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $59,693.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AstroTools has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00659535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028000 BTC.

About AstroTools

AstroTools is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io . AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here

AstroTools Token Trading

