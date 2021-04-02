Atari Token (ATRI) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Atari Token token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. Atari Token has a total market cap of $144.35 million and $2.14 million worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 788.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.85 or 0.00684784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028628 BTC.

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,100 tokens. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

