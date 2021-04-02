Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $672,246.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

