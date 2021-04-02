Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $485.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.40 million. Atlassian reported sales of $411.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $223.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.24, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.58. Atlassian has a one year low of $126.54 and a one year high of $262.40.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

