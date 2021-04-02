ATN (ATN) Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. ATN has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $284,490.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATN has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00050916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,372.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.13 or 0.00653879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028192 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

