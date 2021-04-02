AtromG8 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,481.00 (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $81,481.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00073237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.60 or 0.00287368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00784807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010101 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 12,688,094 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

