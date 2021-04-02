ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.47

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.47 and traded as high as C$27.55. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$27.40, with a volume of 176,665 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.47.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.50 million. On average, analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total value of C$763,567.88.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

