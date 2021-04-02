Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $436.48

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.48 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 601.75 ($7.86). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.19), with a volume of 25,976 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 436.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.21 million and a P/E ratio of -23.81.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart Last acquired 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £5,985.19 ($7,819.69). Also, insider Steven Smith sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total value of £6,750,000 ($8,818,918.21). Insiders purchased 8,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,490 over the last ninety days.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.