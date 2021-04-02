Augur (REP) Hits One Day Volume of $55.42 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $40.65 or 0.00067964 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $447.10 million and approximately $55.42 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,456.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.00649029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028019 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.

