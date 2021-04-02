Augur (REP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87.60 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Augur has a market cap of $476.40 million and approximately $87.60 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for $43.31 or 0.00072685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 754.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00676908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028641 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

