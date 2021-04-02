Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.10 ($17.76) and last traded at €14.68 ($17.27). Approximately 20,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.56 ($17.13).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of $223.87 million and a P/E ratio of -49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.99.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

