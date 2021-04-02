Auto Market Capitalization Hits $69.08 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Auto has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $4,731.19 or 0.08012129 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $69.08 million and $107.01 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,136.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00674984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

