Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 83 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $23,158.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63.
Shares of ADSK traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,260. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.
ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
