Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 83 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $23,158.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63.

Shares of ADSK traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,260. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

