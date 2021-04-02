Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.61.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $283.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,912. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

