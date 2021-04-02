Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Autoliv worth $38,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

