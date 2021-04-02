AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 758,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of AN stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. 666,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,799. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 298,373 shares of company stock worth $23,576,816. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

