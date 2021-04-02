Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $33.09 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00280042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00760253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,597,990 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

