AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Update

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 392,100 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $36.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.