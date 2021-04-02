Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Decreased by Worm Capital LLC

Worm Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for about 1.0% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.30 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $185.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

