Aventus Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Aventus has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $185,240.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aventus has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,008.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.13 or 0.00671974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028291 BTC.

Aventus (AVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

