Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $47.95. 425,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
