Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Update

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Avista by 243.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avista by 59.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 325,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,804. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

