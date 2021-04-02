Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,612.77

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,612.77 ($47.20) and traded as low as GBX 3,184 ($41.60). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 3,316 ($43.32), with a volume of 49,884 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,021.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,612.77. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51.

In other news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total value of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $78,500.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

