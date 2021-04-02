aWSB Hits Market Capitalization of $67,135.71 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. aWSB has a market cap of $67,135.71 and $1,155.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.98 or 0.00018364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.14 or 0.00327968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.00760057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00029860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

