AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.73 ($27.92).

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CS opened at €23.01 ($27.06) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.84. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

