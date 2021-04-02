Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Axe has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $81,587.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.91 or 0.00789839 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.