Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00671150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.