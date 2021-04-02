Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $129,207.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00054774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 734.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00673364 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028564 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

